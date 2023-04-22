Comerica Bank Sells 635 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 3.9 %

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

