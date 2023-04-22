Comerica Bank Sells 715 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $3,192,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 167.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 163,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $824,326.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

