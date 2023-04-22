Comerica Bank Sells 8,080 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Glaukos Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $49.57 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.