Comerica Bank Sells 8,225 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 67.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brady by 1,345.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 119.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

