Comerica Bank Sells 8,729 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Barnes Group by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of B opened at $40.32 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 256.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.