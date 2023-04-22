Comerica Bank Sells 8,895 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 87.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 7.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.