Comerica Bank Sells 8,986 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 142,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

NYSE AX opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

