Comerica Bank Sells 9,705 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RNST. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 29.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth $821,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 34.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. StockNews.com lowered Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

