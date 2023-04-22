Comerica Bank Sells 9,717 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $41.41.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $302,233.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

