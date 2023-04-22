Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

