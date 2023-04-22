Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after purchasing an additional 117,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after purchasing an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

