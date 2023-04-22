Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 686.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Stock Down 2.0 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

