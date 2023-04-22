ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,100 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 414,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $16.22 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

