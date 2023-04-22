Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Up 11.2% in March

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 546,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CCSI opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $779.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. Research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

