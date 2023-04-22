Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $21.49 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 121.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
