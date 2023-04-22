Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $21.49 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 121.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,352 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

