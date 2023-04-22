CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $216.50. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

