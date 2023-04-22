Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,886,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,573,574.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $218,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Ming Yan sold 897 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $12,136.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ming Yan sold 1,092 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $14,742.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 6.0 %

CTKB stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 505.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 213,476 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTKB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.