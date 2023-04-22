Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 235,823 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.21.
Cytokinetics Price Performance
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics
In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,716.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,589 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
