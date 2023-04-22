D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $429,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total value of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $217.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $224.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

