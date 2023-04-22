D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 3,739 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 17,734.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average is $251.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

