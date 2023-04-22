Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 692,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at $25,992,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at $25,992,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,626 shares of company stock worth $996,856 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

