DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 20,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,310 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

