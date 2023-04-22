DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.74 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

