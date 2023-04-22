DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.75 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,882 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $8,398,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

