DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alteryx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,939,000 after acquiring an additional 91,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

AYX opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $71.98.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

