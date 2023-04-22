DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,616,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,148,000 after acquiring an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MDGL opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

