Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 542,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 26,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 105,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

