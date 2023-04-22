Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $76.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,161 shares of company stock worth $34,312,098. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

