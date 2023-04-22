DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $250,875.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of DXCM stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $125.55.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
