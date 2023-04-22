DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $250,875.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.69. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 46,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.