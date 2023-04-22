DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter.

DRH opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

DRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

