DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Short Interest Up 11.3% in March

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.