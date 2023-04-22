Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Insider Activity

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.18. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

