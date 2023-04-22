Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 587.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $56.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

