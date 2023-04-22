Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of DEA opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

