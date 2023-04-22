EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 257,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,567 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 263.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EGP opened at $168.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.55. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $214.30.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.