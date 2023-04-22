Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

