Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.24.

ELV opened at $450.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

