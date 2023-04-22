EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.7 %

EME opened at $157.78 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.