Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 76,114 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $1,911,983.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,216,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,605,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $240,177.15.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $2,117,381.11.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,042,287.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $2,540,384.73.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $2,283,762.32.

On Monday, February 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 45,249 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $1,353,850.08.

On Friday, February 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 68,786 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $2,091,094.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,834 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $1,794,422.68.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

