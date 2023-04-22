Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after acquiring an additional 919,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,796,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 97,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

