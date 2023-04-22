Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $71,298.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Rating) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $71,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $14.31 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.