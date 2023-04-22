Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Insider Sells $71,298.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $71,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $14.31 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.