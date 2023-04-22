Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.93

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.93 and last traded at C$26.86, with a volume of 9558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.60.

Ero Copper Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.87.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.8944282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

