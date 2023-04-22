Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

