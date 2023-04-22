ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ExlService were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ExlService by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $368,671.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $191.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 23.11%. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

