Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Up 11.0% in March

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Eyenovia stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
In other Eyenovia news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $480,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday.
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
