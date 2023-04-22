Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE FNF opened at $35.49 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

