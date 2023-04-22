First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,001,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after purchasing an additional 243,860 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.