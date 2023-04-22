First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after acquiring an additional 784,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after acquiring an additional 497,777 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,890,000 after buying an additional 429,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.