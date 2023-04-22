First National Corp MA ADV Sells 655 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,970 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.74.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $285.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.