Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Up 11.6% in March

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the March 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.
In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
FND stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.86.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
